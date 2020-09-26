City of Buffalo holding mask giveaway for residents who fill out census

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–City of Buffalo residents who complete their census questionnaire will receive a free mask today.

Mayor Brown is hosting this event at multiple locations.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can go to the following sites for the free mask giveaway:

Johnnie B Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion at 1100 Jefferson Ave.

Delavan-Grider Community Center at 877 E. Delavan Ave.

Belle Community Center at 104 Maryland St.

Broadway Market at 999 Broadway

Officials say each site will have staff and tablets available to assist residents as they complete their online census.

