City of Buffalo honors WWII veteran for his service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo is honoring a 98-year-old World War II veteran for his service and heroism.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Congressman Brian Higgins presented a flag and proclamation to honor Paul Woods.

Paul Woods is the World War II coordinator for the Jesse Clipper American Legion Post.

Woods’ daughter said she is so thankful that her father came home from the war and she said he shows her what it means to stand for democracy.

“It is just so wonderful to see my father recognized for his service for fighting for freedom, putting his life on the line, and fighting for others when he wasn’t free.” Paulette Woods, Daughter of Veteran Paul Woods

Paulette said her father continues to say “The cost of freedom is not free and we have to continue to fight.”