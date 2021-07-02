City of Buffalo updates indoor pool hours, no reservations needed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two City of Buffalo indoor pools, Connors Kait Harrity Memorial Pool at Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy Pool (1171 Lovejoy St.) now have different operating hours and can be used freely.

City officials tell us they will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for open and lane swimming. No reservations are needed.

On Thursday, city leaders announced the public outdoor pools in the Queen City are closed for the entire summer.

Parks and Recreation Deputy Commissioner Andy Raab told us this is because lifeguard recruiting and training could not happen during the pandemic.