City of Buffalo leaders holding public virtual meeting about Delaware Ave. upgrades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown and other city leaders are holding a virtual informational meeting about the Delaware Avenue upgrades and want to hear from residents.

The meeting on Wednesday will feature a presentation about the planned upgrades from Forest Avenue to North Street.

Officials say the safety, pedestrian, bicyclist, and traffic flow improvements will be a continuation of the upgrades on Delaware Avenue south of North Street.

The public can join the meeting via Webex.

Additional Webex meeting information includes:

  • 1-844-531-0749
  • Meeting number (access code): 129 248 6738
  • Meeting password: 5348623

It runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

