City of Buffalo looking for public input on two design concepts for the ‘Middle Main Street’ project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works is looking for community input on design concepts for the Middle Main Street project.

Two concepts have been developed from business and public input to redevelop Main Street from Goodell Street to Kensington Avenue. A new survey has been created to gather the public’s feedback on the two concepts.

Officials say the survey is important as the feedback gathered will help guide the project forward to completion. We’re told more opportunities to submit your feedback about the project will be available in the future.

To access the survey, click here.