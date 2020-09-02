City of Buffalo plans to issue $32 million in bonds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo lawmakers say they have to borrow money and cut spending to keep the city’s finances in line.

They talked about this during an online hearing today.

Members of the Common Council received a report that shows the city is looking to issue $32 million in bonds.

Most of that is for capital projects for the current fiscal year with the rest to cover work in the year that ended June 30.

Among other areas, the city would have to reduce capital spending for the fire department to help keep things in balance.