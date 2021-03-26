City of Buffalo prepares for flooding and downed power lines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo will have its crews out in full force for the storm.

We heard from Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn.

He says the two main things they’re focused on, the potential for flooding and trees bringing down power lines.

Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn said, “Important thing for viewers to remember, is anytime you see a downed power line you should treat it as live and call 911 to report that.”

The city has yet to make a decision on whether its lakefront parks will be closed Friday.