City of Buffalo releases its 2022 capital improvement budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some major projects are coming to the Queen City next year.

The city released its $25 million capital budget for 2022. It includes plans for a brand new firehouse along Seneca Street and Southside Parkway.

It also calls for a new training center for the Buffalo Police Department along with new emergency vehicles.

“Our firefighters who are the best not only in the state but the country and they deserve this new firehouse that has been in the works for some time,” said Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

“The training that our officers receive is going to help us continue to meet our requirement for accreditation with the Buffalo Police Department,” added Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara Lark.

Money will also go towards several streetscape projects, improvements to local attractions like the zoo and museums as well as city parks.