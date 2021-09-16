City of Buffalo splash pads to remain open through next Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Brown says City of Buffalo splash pads will remain open through next Friday, September 24.

“With temperatures forecast to be in the 80s several days next week, we decided to keep our very popular splash pads open an extra five days,” Mayor Brown said. “I’m sure our kids and their families will appreciate being able to cool off and enjoy the splash pads while the summer weather continues.”

City officials say Labor Day is traditionally the final day “water attractions” are open. The mayor also says this is the second extension of splash pads season in recent weeks.

Officials tell us they extended the run an extra 13 days through September 19 due to warm weather continuing.

Brown tells us the splash pads will open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, September 20 to Friday, September 24.

You can see a list of the city’s splash pads below: