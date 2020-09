BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown says City Splash Pads will remain open for an additional week.

Officials tell us the splash pads generally close after Labor Day, but given the warm temperatures forecasted, they will now close on Sunday.

The four splash pads (MLK Park, Cazenovia Park, Centennial Park, and Roosevelt Park) will open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.