City of Buffalo Storm Update: Sanitation and recycling pick-up scheduled for Saturday resumes today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–As of around 7:30 a.m., the City of Buffalo Department of Public Works says plow crews began transitioning into side streets overnight at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday.

With over a foot of snow in some parts of the city, officials ask residents to follow parking regulations on their side streets to assist crews in snow removal.

Due to significant snowfall, vehicles parked on those streets must move to the legal side by 9 a.m. Monday.

DPW officials say sanitation and recycling pick-up scheduled for yesterday due to the holiday, and impacted by the storm, will resume today.