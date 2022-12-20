BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will be among those announcing a lawsuit against some members of the firearm industry.

The City of Buffalo says those named in the lawsuit include “manufacturers, distributors and other local gun shops.” They’re calling it a “first-of-its-kind lawsuit.”

Among those named in the lawsuit are Glock, Beretta, Remington and Smith & Wesson.

The reason for the lawsuit, according to the city, is “their conduct in fueling the gun violence crisis in the City of Buffalo.”

The official announcement of this lawsuit will take place today at 11 a.m. We will stream it live on this page and provide more information when it becomes available.