BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is suspending its winter parking regulations on bus routes due to the favorable weather forecast effective Tuesday, according to a release.
The suspension will run from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28. However, Mayor Byron Brown said if a major snow event were to be forecasted, the regulations would be reinstated.
The city will continue to monitor the weather and adjust the regulations as needed throughout the remaining winter months. Winter parking regulations on bus routes normally run from Nov. 15 to April 1 between 1:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.