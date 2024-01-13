BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo will open warming shelters and off-street parking lots for residents ahead of the winter storm forecasted to impact the area this weekend.
Warming shelters will open at noon on Saturday, providing cots, water and ready-to-eat meals at the following locations:
- Asarese-Matters Community Center – 50 Reese St.
- Delavan-Grider Community Center – 877 East Delavan Ave.
- Gloria J. Parks Community Center – 3242 Main St.
- JFK Community Center – 114 Hickory St.
- Lincoln Fieldhouse – 10 Quincy St.
- North Buffalo Community Center – 203 Sanders Rd.
- Peter Machnica Community Center – 1799 Clinton St.
- Tosh Collins Community Center – 35 Cazenovia St.
- West Side Community Services – 161 Vermont St.
With roadways needing to be clear to ensure they can be plowed, Buffalo is also opening up the following city-owned lots for residents to park in starting at 9 a.m. Saturday:
Delaware District
- 569/573 Forest Ave.
- 1466 Hertel Ave.
- 1509 Hertel Ave.
Ellicott District
- 1406 Fillmore Ave.
- 1354 Jefferson Ave.
- 92/102/104 Orange St.
Fillmore District
- 1193 Broadway Ave.
- 132/134 Clare St.
- 248 Gibson St.
- 198 Allen St.
- 252 Allen St.
Lovejoy District
- 1111 Lovejoy Ave.
- 1930 Clinton St.
Masten District
- 3102 Bailey Ave.
- 866 East Delavan Ave.
- 283/285/289 Glenwood Ave.
Niagara District
- 37/43/53 Auchinvole Ave.
- 274/278/280 Breckenridge St.
- 301 Bryant St.
- 182/186 Grant St.
- 304 West Utica St.
North District
- 641 Hertel Ave. (foot of Farmer)
- 186 Hertel Ave.
- 195 Military Rd.
- 378/380 Military Rd.
- 394/396 Hertel Ave.
University District
- 22/26 Heath St.
- 3274 Main St.
- 31 Winspear Ave.
South District
- 35 Cazenovia St.
