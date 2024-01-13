BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo will open warming shelters and off-street parking lots for residents ahead of the winter storm forecasted to impact the area this weekend.

Warming shelters will open at noon on Saturday, providing cots, water and ready-to-eat meals at the following locations:

  • Asarese-Matters Community Center – 50 Reese St.
  • Delavan-Grider Community Center – 877 East Delavan Ave.
  • Gloria J. Parks Community Center – 3242 Main St.
  • JFK Community Center – 114 Hickory St.
  • Lincoln Fieldhouse – 10 Quincy St.
  • North Buffalo Community Center – 203 Sanders Rd.
  • Peter Machnica Community Center – 1799 Clinton St.
  • Tosh Collins Community Center – 35 Cazenovia St.
  • West Side Community Services – 161 Vermont St.

With roadways needing to be clear to ensure they can be plowed, Buffalo is also opening up the following city-owned lots for residents to park in starting at 9 a.m. Saturday:

Delaware District

  • 569/573 Forest Ave.
  • 1466 Hertel Ave.
  • 1509 Hertel Ave.

Ellicott District

  • 1406 Fillmore Ave.
  • 1354 Jefferson Ave.
  • 92/102/104 Orange St.

Fillmore District

  • 1193 Broadway Ave.
  • 132/134 Clare St.
  • 248 Gibson St.
  • 198 Allen St.
  • 252 Allen St.

Lovejoy District

  • 1111 Lovejoy Ave.
  • 1930 Clinton St.

Masten District

  • 3102 Bailey Ave.
  • 866 East Delavan Ave.
  • 283/285/289 Glenwood Ave.

Niagara District

  • 37/43/53 Auchinvole Ave.
  • 274/278/280 Breckenridge St.
  • 301 Bryant St.
  • 182/186 Grant St.
  • 304 West Utica St.

North District

  • 641 Hertel Ave. (foot of Farmer)
  • 186 Hertel Ave.
  • 195 Military Rd.
  • 378/380 Military Rd.
  • 394/396 Hertel Ave.

University District

  • 22/26 Heath St.
  • 3274 Main St.
  • 31 Winspear Ave.

South District

  • 35 Cazenovia St.

