BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo will open warming shelters and off-street parking lots for residents ahead of the winter storm forecasted to impact the area this weekend.

Warming shelters will open at noon on Saturday, providing cots, water and ready-to-eat meals at the following locations:

Asarese-Matters Community Center – 50 Reese St.

Delavan-Grider Community Center – 877 East Delavan Ave.

Gloria J. Parks Community Center – 3242 Main St.

JFK Community Center – 114 Hickory St.

Lincoln Fieldhouse – 10 Quincy St.

North Buffalo Community Center – 203 Sanders Rd.

Peter Machnica Community Center – 1799 Clinton St.

Tosh Collins Community Center – 35 Cazenovia St.

West Side Community Services – 161 Vermont St.

With roadways needing to be clear to ensure they can be plowed, Buffalo is also opening up the following city-owned lots for residents to park in starting at 9 a.m. Saturday:

Delaware District

569/573 Forest Ave.

1466 Hertel Ave.

1509 Hertel Ave.

Ellicott District

1406 Fillmore Ave.

1354 Jefferson Ave.

92/102/104 Orange St.

Fillmore District

1193 Broadway Ave.

132/134 Clare St.

248 Gibson St.

198 Allen St.

252 Allen St.

Lovejoy District

1111 Lovejoy Ave.

1930 Clinton St.

Masten District

3102 Bailey Ave.

866 East Delavan Ave.

283/285/289 Glenwood Ave.

Niagara District

37/43/53 Auchinvole Ave.

274/278/280 Breckenridge St.

301 Bryant St.

182/186 Grant St.

304 West Utica St.

North District

641 Hertel Ave. (foot of Farmer)

186 Hertel Ave.

195 Military Rd.

378/380 Military Rd.

394/396 Hertel Ave.

University District

22/26 Heath St.

3274 Main St.

31 Winspear Ave.

South District

35 Cazenovia St.