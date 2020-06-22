City of Buffalo to receive another PPE donation today

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Nassau County police lead a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, Tyvek suits and antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic at Eisenhower Park on March 24, 2020 in East Meadow, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown will accept another PPE donation on Monday.

Richard and Robert Geist, founders of Uncle Sam’s Army Navy Outfitters, are donating N95 masks, gloves, sanitizer, and more to help the City of Buffalo in its fight against COVID, according to the mayor.

Officials say Uncle Sam’s/camoLOTS.com Buffalo have given critical supplies to agencies and organizations in the Buffalo community since the start of the pandemic.

The donation will take place at 11 a.m. at 1503 Seneca Street near Bailey Avenue.