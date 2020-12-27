City of Buffalo updates residents on winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo is asking residents to stay off the roads if possible and adhere to alternate side street parking regulations.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says snowplow crews need space to work and asks city residents not to travel unless necessary. City officials said some areas of Buffalo have seen between seven inches to over a foot of snow.

As of 5 p.m. we’re told there are 30 trucks plowing main and secondary streets. Crews are expected to be on the roads until tomorrow morning. In the late morning hours, crews will “transition” to plowing residential neighborhoods.

The Department of Public Works is asking residents to follow parking regulations.

“Also due to the significant snowfall, crews need the ability to plow streets with the 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Alternate Side Parking Restrictions. Vehicles parked on those streets must be moved to the legal side by 9 a.m. on Monday, December 28th, 2020.”

The city is also asking residents to leave their garbage totes at the curb until crews arrive for pick up. Officials say garbage and recycling pickup scheduled for Saturday has been impacted by the storm.

