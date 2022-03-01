BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo wants to know what they should do about the Delaware Park and South Park ring roads.
“Since the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions in the spring of 2020, the ring roads at these two parks have
been closed to vehicular traffic,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “This decision was made to meet the increasing need from park-goers and the elevated levels of activity occurring in parks citywide by providing additional and expanded safe space for outdoor recreation.”
A couple of surveys, each one pertaining to one of those roads, are available to the public. City officials are looking for feedback on the roads’ futures.
The surveys can be found online here:
Hard copies can also be picked up on at these locations on weekdays:
- Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tosh Collins Community Center in Cazenovia Park, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Division of Parks and Recreation office, room 505 City Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Surveys will be accepted through April 30. Following that, a decision is expected to be made by Memorial Day.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.