BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo, as well as the Water Board, are being sued over fluoride removal in the city’s water.

The lawsuit, which was made on the behalf of three Buffalo parents, comes after a discovery that city residents have not had the chemical in their water for seven years. The chair of the Buffalo Water Board, Oluwole McFoy, said that the chemical was removed in 2015 to upgrade the system that distributes fluoride, but blamed the pandemic for the seven-year pause.

The suit is asking for damages to be paid out and the chemical be put back in the water as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Buffalo Council members want to set up a meeting with McFoy to get answers.

“We’re all concerned about that last portion of it, the health impact. What is the optimal level of fluoride in the water, our drinking water to prevent tooth decay? We don’t know it because there’s nobody to answer that here today. What should people be concerned in terms of alternatives, supplements.. knowing now that there’s no fluoride in the water system,” said councilmember David Rivera (D-Niagara).

The city has not given a firm date on when the fluoride will be back in the water, but they say it will be by the end of the year.