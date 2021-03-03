City of good neighbors come together to keep USS Sullivans afloat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A ship at the Buffalo Naval Park in danger of sinking, is getting a boost.

Officials at the park say the harsh winter weather and winds have forced crews to pump water from the USS Sullivans, and the ship needs $100,000 in emergency repairs to its hull.

The naval park launched a campaign to help save the ship and the city of good neighbors came through in full force.

The Buffalo Naval Park says community support and donations from West Herr exceeded the fundraising goal.

Today, West Herr presented a check worth $50,000 to help with the repairs.

So far, more than $235,000 has been raised.

The park says it is now focused on raising the $1 million needed for permanent repairs.