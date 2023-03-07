BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday afternoon, we received an update on the downtown Buffalo fire that resulted in the death of 37-year-old city firefighter Jason Arno.
The fire occurred at 745 Main St. on the morning on March 1. The three-story structure, which was built roughly 120 years ago, was owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs. Its ground floor had housed costume shop DC Theatricks before the fire.
A “slow, methodical, painstaking operation” is how Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo described the process of finding the cause and origin of the fire. Heavy machinery will be used this week to gain access to debris that has not yet been uncovered.
So far, several items of evidence have already been removed from the building as crews continue their investigation.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team Branch Chief Walter Shaw says more than 100 interviews have taken place since the fire occurred. Those interviewed include first responders, workers at the scene, the building owner and gas and electric providers, among others.
“We do see an end in sight,” Shaw said of the investigation.
Arno was a three-year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department. He leaves behind a wife and a 3-year-old daughter, Buffalo Fire Commissioner Williams Renaldo says.
Services for Arno are scheduled for Wednesday through Friday, and almost 1,000 people from out of town are expected to be in attendance for his funeral, Mayor Byron Brown says.
Out of respect, operations at the scene of the fire will be suspended on Friday.
