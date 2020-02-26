City officials detail preparations for weather conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in the Queen City say they’ve been monitoring the weather conditions so they’re prepared, including making sure plows are ready to go.

Even though Buffalo won’t be under the blizzard warning, Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn says crews will still be dealing with potentially heavy winds on top of snow.

He’s expecting plows to have to clear the roads multiple times throughout the overnight and during tomorrow so everyone’s commute will be easier because of this.

Finn also says because this has been more of a mild winter, it’s been a unique season for DPW crews but they’re prepared for this storm no matter what – especially following recent heavy wind storms we’ve seen in this area.

City officials have also announced Erie Basin Marina and Centennial Park will be closed to pedestrians and drivers starting at 8 p.m. due to heavy winds.

For National Grid workers, their prep started as soon as they heard the storm forecasts a few days ago.

The main concern will be those high winds, which have the potential to knock down trees and power lines.

Buffalo officials are hoping the recent wind storms we’ve dealt with already took down most of the weakened trees so it won’t be too much of an issue over the next couple of days.

If you do see any downed wires, assume they’re live and stay as far away as possible before calling National Grid or your local police department.

Crews will be working around the clock to help anyone who has lost power.

If customers do experience a power outage tomorrow, contact National Grid at 1-800-867-5222.

Another tip for people using generators – make sure the main breaker is open and keep it far away from your home and garage.