BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Ball Drop, benefiting the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, will return for the 32nd year.

Tomorrow, Mayor Byron Brown, along with members of PAL Buffalo, will conduct the official test drop of the ball at the Electric Tower.

Crews will hoist the ball to the top of the tower, testing the lights and timing of the descent.

The test will happen at the Electric Tower at 10 a.m. Friday.