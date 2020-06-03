City officials provide update on storm damage in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo City officials provided an update on storm damage from Tuesday night.

Officials tell News 4 due to the heavy rains, Delaware Park, Cazenovia, and South Park golf courses are closed today.

The Forestry Division of the Department of Public Works reports more than 50 trees were affected, including 25 whole trees that were downed and damaged.

According to city officials, those areas are now cleared and reopened.

The traffic signal at Niagara Street and West Ferry is still out at this time, and portable stop signs are in place.

Flood clean up of minor streets around the city continues, Buffalo Sewer says.

No one has been injured in connection with the storm, according to officials.

