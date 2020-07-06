City officials say Buffalo is on track to open playgrounds, fitness stations on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Queen City is on track to open its more than 60 playgrounds and fitness stations on Friday, according to Mayor Byron Brown.

According to the Mayor, playgrounds get a weekly cleaning, but the equipment is not sterilized.

City officials ask parents and children who feel sick to stay home.

They also ask playground users to wash their hands frequently, before and after using play equipment.

Signage with health safety reminders will be posted at all playgrounds and fitness stations.

“We want our city’s youngsters to be able to enjoy our playgrounds, but our first priority has to be the health and safety realities we continue to face in light of the COVID-19 virus,” Mayor Brown said. “For public safety, please wear a face covering and maintain at least six feet of distance between each child not in the same household.”

