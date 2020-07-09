City officials unveil new engines, vehicles for the Buffalo Fire Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today, Mayor Brown and Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo unveiled three new fire engines.

The newest additions to the Buffalo Fire Department fleet cost $575,000 apiece and were built by E-One Emergency and Rescues Vehicles in Hamburg.

Renaldo says the new engines are assigned to Engine Company 19 on Forest Avenue near Grant Street, Engine Company 26 at the corner of Tonawanda Street and Progressive Avenue, and Engine Company 38 at the corner of Colvin Avenue and Linden Street in North Buffalo.

Officials tell us the older firetrucks they are replacing will serve as reserves for emergencies.

Mayor Brown and Commissioner Renaldo also announced two new response SUVs costing $50,000, which will be used by on-duty Division and Battalion Chiefs.

The Buffalo Fire Department bought a new $75,000 utility vehicle for the department’s repair shop as well.

“As we reopen and get back to more normal times in the City of Buffalo, my Administration is continuing our on-going efforts to provide our fire fighters with the state-of-the-art equipment they need to serve and protect the residents of the City of Buffalo. These new fire engines and the additional response SUVs are part of the nearly $29 million we’ve invested in the Buffalo Fire Department since 2006,” Mayor Brown said.

