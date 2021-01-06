City officials unveil “Playoffs on the Patios” plan on Chippewa for Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UPDATE: “Playoffs on the Patios” is already sold out. 67 restaurant tables will fill the street on Chippewa between Delaware and Franklin.

“Playoffs on the Patios” is already SOLD OUT. 67 restaurant tables will fill the street on Chippewa between Delaware and Franklin with 15 foot screens to watch the ⁦@BuffaloBills⁩ game. ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ at 4,5&6 pic.twitter.com/JG6V1kTu6e — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) January 6, 2021

ORIGINAL: Operators of Soho and Rec Room on Chippewa are working with the City of Buffalo Small Business Social Distancing initiative on a safe, socially distant dining experience plan for Bills fans to cheer the team on during the playoffs.

Mayor Brown announced Wednesday, “Playoffs on the Patios” is part of ReOpen Buffalo, an ongoing effort to support city businesses during the pandemic.

“We recognize that Bills fans have been waiting years for this moment and are looking for safe ways to enjoy Bills games during their playoff run. I’m pleased that, in partnership with the city’s Small Business Social Distancing initiative and participating Chippewa restaurants, we came up with “Playoffs on the Patios,” offering Bills fans a safe and enhanced game-day dining experience that also offers continued support to help our local businesses as we continue to get through the COVID-19 pandemic together,” Mayor Brown said.

Officials tell News 4 Chippewa will close to vehicle traffic from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday from Franklin Street to Buffalo TapHouse, as crews set up additional dining tables and chairs.

Two 15 foot LED video walls will also go up to view the Bills game against the Colts.

As part of “Playoffs on the Patios,” Mayor Brown says each table of four has a minimum spend of $200 and includes a food package consisting of pizza, chicken fingers, sliders, and mozzarella sticks.

Officials say additional food and drinks can be ordered a la carte.

There will be live game sound and a halftime show featuring a live drummer & DJ, and masks are required.

To reserve a table, email Reservations@RecRoomBuffalo.com.