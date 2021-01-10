City says Chippewa business owners should apply or re-apply ASAP for expanded outdoor dining during Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If any more restaurants along Chippewa wish to expand their outdoor dining during the next Bills playoff game, the City of Buffalo says they need to move fast.

“If they have never submitted, we would want to get their complete application ASAP since there is a 10-day turnaround time,” Buffalo’s Special Events Office says.

Related Content Plans discussed to allow expanded outdoor dining for Chippewa St. restaurants during Bills game

The city is recommending that anyone looking to apply, or just re-open their area again for the next game, get their paperwork in on Monday.

“We will obviously expedite this in all possible ways, but we need the actual required documents from the business owner,” the department continued.

They say that any business that was previously approved just needs to reach out to the Special Events Office in order to re-open their area.