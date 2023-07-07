BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An apparent water main break led to a City of Buffalo truck falling through a sinkhole Friday morning.

The sinkhole is on Parker Avenue near Hertel Avenue. Video shared to us by Joshua DiNardo shows the truck when it was stuck, as well as after it was pulled out.

Watch below:

A city vehicle fell through a sink hole on Parker Ave in Buffalo after an apparent water-main break. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/jzaEMnRrp6 — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) July 7, 2023

It’s not clear if anyone was injured as a result of this incident.