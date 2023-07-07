BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An apparent water main break led to a City of Buffalo truck falling through a sinkhole Friday morning.
The sinkhole is on Parker Avenue near Hertel Avenue. Video shared to us by Joshua DiNardo shows the truck when it was stuck, as well as after it was pulled out.
Watch below:
It’s not clear if anyone was injured as a result of this incident.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.