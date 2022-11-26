BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader went in reverse and fatally struck Muscarella. He was declared dead at the scene.

Mayor Byron Brown said that he was an experienced member of the city team with decades on the job. The vehicle was operated by a third-party contractor that had been hired by the city after a major lake effect snowstorm dropped multiple feet of snow in the area. Brown said Wednesday that driver of the high-loader is cooperating with investigators.

Snow removal efforts resumed on Friday morning.