BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo says that they are aware of an issue in the Citizen Insight Mapping System and are working to correct it, city officials said Saturday.

The city says they are working with a third party contractor to fix the issue.

The city is also advising residents that state, county and contractor plows are assisting and not all of them show up in the portal.

Residents should continue to call the 311 Call and Resolution Center to report concerns. That number is 716-851-4890.