BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A claim of abuse against a priest has been substantiated, removing a priest from the priesthood, the Diocese of Buffalo said Tuesday.
Rev. Joseph Vatter was placed on administrative leave in February while the claim was investigated, and it was found that Vatter abused a minor female.
The Diocese says that prior to being placed on leave, Vatter had occasionally said masses to various churches around the area.
If anyone has information specific to clerical sexual abuse to share, you are asked to contact Jackie Joy, the Diocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 716-895-3010.
Latest Posts
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.