BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A claim of abuse against a priest has been substantiated, removing a priest from the priesthood, the Diocese of Buffalo said Tuesday.

Rev. Joseph Vatter was placed on administrative leave in February while the claim was investigated, and it was found that Vatter abused a minor female.

The Diocese says that prior to being placed on leave, Vatter had occasionally said masses to various churches around the area.

If anyone has information specific to clerical sexual abuse to share, you are asked to contact Jackie Joy, the Diocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 716-895-3010.