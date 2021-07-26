Class of EMTs graduate from “Earn While You Learn” program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the midst of unprecedented health challenges, 21 new EMT professionals graduated their training today, and are now joining AMR.

The graduates took part in the “Earn While You Learn” program, where they were hired as employees and compensated while completing EMT certification.

During today’s graduation, AMR also announced a four-year agreement with the Teamsters 449 to increase wages for Buffalo-area EMTs and paramedics between 18 and 33%.

“Not only have salaries gone up, signing bonuses have been offered, and we are seeing more and more members of our community that are goin into this critically important profession,” Mayor Byron Brown said.

More than 200 EMTs have graduated from the earn while you learn program since it was first founded in 2018.