Classes begin at a number of area colleges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, classes are starting up at a number of local colleges.

They include Buffalo State, Canisius, NCCC and the University at Buffalo.

At Buff State, every student, whether they live on or off campus, received a kit that included hand sanitizer, masks and a thermometer. Recently, three faculty members tested positive for COVID-19.

Canisius is reducing capacity in classrooms, as well as residence and dining halls. The college is providing all students and staff with personal protective equipment (PPE), and face masks must be worn in all campus buildings.

At NCCC, classes are being held both in person and remotely. Last week, the school hosted virtual orientation sessions to get students ready for the school year.

Days after officials announced that some students and staff members contracted the virus, classes will start at UB, too. Two students and one staff member who tested positive are in isolation.