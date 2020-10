BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clay & Company are CMA Award winners!

On Tuesday morning, WYRK morning show hosts Clay Moden and Rob Banks announced that Clay & Company, which they host along with Val Townsend, won the CMA Award for Personality of the Year in a medium market.

Banks says they received the news in a phone call from country musician Luke Combs.

It doesn't happen without the best country fans in the USA!



Absolutely humbled that #ClayandCompany has been awarded a @CountryMusic Award!!@RobBanks_WYRK @716LIVEBuffalo — Clay Moden (@Clayunplugged) October 27, 2020

Couldn't be any more proud of this team right now.



Just got a call @lukecombs surprising us with the news that Clay & Company won the CMA Award for Personality of the Year medium market. It's been a crazy ride the past 2 years and it gets better and better every day. pic.twitter.com/JDzFeyTlvJ — Rob Banks (@RobBanks_WYRK) October 27, 2020

