Clean Loop Recycling Center, Eric Wood Foundation team up to help those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clean Loop Recycling Center and former center for the Buffalo Bills Eric Wood are teaming up to help kids in need and their families.

The company held a summer celebration at its location in North Buffalo Saturday.

It was to mark the end of the special campaign. For the last week and a half, people who recycled through the center were given the chance to donate their deposit refunds directly to the Eric Wood Foundation.

“We provide financial assistance and great experiences for families and children that suffer from chronic illness and severe disabilities. So, we do things from Christmas shopping spree for them, to bringing them out to bills games and getting them from the hospital into a sanitized suite. And just provide financial assistance and date nights and whatever it may be to help these families out through a time in their life,” Former Bills Center Eric Wood said.

As part of Saturday’s celebration, Clean Loop Recycling also donated an additional $5,000 to Wood’s foundation.