Clifford Robinson, a Buffalo hoop hero ahead of his time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“I’m the type of player who will probably get more credit after he’s done playing” — Clifford Robinson in 2007.

Robinson said those words when he was 40 years old with the Nets, in his 18th and final NBA season. Right to the end of his career, Clifford felt that he had never been sufficiently appreciated for his remarkable, diverse basketball skills.

That was his story, a late bloomer who averaged only 3 points a game as a sophomore at Riverside High in Buffalo, who struggled as a freshman at Connecticut and nearly flunked out early in his college career, the emotional kid who attended the big draft party at Madison Square Garden in 1989 and bolted when he didn’t get drafted in the first round.

Even when the news came of Robinson’s death from lymphoma last Saturday, at 53, there was a fresh sense of wonder and discovery for the average hoop fan: Oh, he was THAT good? He played that many years? He scored more points in the NBA than Bob Lanier?

It’s amazing to think that he was perceived as lazy and lacking commitment as a younger man, because Robinson became one of the sport’s great iron men. He didn’t miss a game for the Portland Trail Blazers until his sixth season, setting a team record of 461 consecutive games played that still stands.

There was no load management for this guy. When Robinson retired in 2007, he was seventh all-time in NBA games. He was the only player still around who had played in the 1980s. He loves the game, and he loved life, and yes, he is being celebrated more in death than he was during his playing days.

It wasn’t just longevity that distinguished Robinson, it was the unique quality of his game, which anticipated the NBA as it’s being played 25 years after his prime. At 6-10, he was a physical marvel, able to battle Shaq O’Neal in the post and switch out to guard Michael Jordan on the perimeter.

Robinson scored, blocked shots, made steals and at one point was the tallest player ever to make 1,000 career three-pointers. It was unusual for a man his size to play outside the arc on offense back in the day. Nowadays, it’s commonplace, almost a requirement for any serviceable big man.

“He did everything,” said Rob Lanier, a Buffalo native who was a year behind Robinson and played at St. Bonaventure. Lanier, who went on to be one of the top assistant coaches in America, is now the head coach at Georgia State.

“He was tough and competitive and had that combination of skill that wasn’t necessarily embraced,” Lanier said. “But he was undeniably talented. The things they would criticize a big man for in the NBA, is what made him special. His skill.”

Today, a 6-10 player who can guard multiple positions, pass, block shots and drain three-pointers is among the most valuable commodities in the league.

“Oh, he would be one of the best players in the league today, for sure,” Lanier said. “He was ahead of his time.”

But Robinson blossomed late. Billy Russell, who coached him at Riverside and loved him like a son, said Cliff was 5-11 as a high school freshman. He didn’t make the varsity. As a sophomore, he averaged only 3 points a game.

“By April of his sophomore year, he was 6-4,” said Russell, who has coached city basketball players for more than a half century and was still a volunteer assistant at Riverside until a year ago.

“We were having breakfast once and one of his teammates said, ‘Hey, Clifford! You grow on the weekends.’ It seemed he went home Friday and came back taller on Monday.”

Robinson had a 20-point breakout game in the sectionals as a sophomore, presaging things to come. Over the summer, he attended some AAU camps and kept getting better. He averaged 24 points as a junior and was — barely — a first-team All-Western New York choice as a senior.

“Some told me the other day that Clifford wasn’t recruited much,” said Russell, who says he tried to be a “stabilizing influence” in Cliff’s life. “He really was recruited a lot. By the time he was playing those AAU games, he was 6-6 and then 6-8 and getting to be quite a prospect.”

Howie Dickenman, who was a Canisius College assistant in the early 1980s, saw the promise in Clifford before anyone else. He had moved on to UConn by the time Robinson blossomed in high school, and recruited him to the Huskies.

Jim Calhoun took over as UConn head coach before Robinson’s second year. Cliff was struggling academically, but Calhoun gave him academic counseling and the tough love he needed to thrive as a player.

UConn was the worst team in the Big East when Calhoun took over, but the program ascended in the next three years — winning the N.I.T. in 1988 — and Robinson was his “first great player.” Calhoun always credited Robinson with paving the way.

Still, there were lingering questions about Robinson’s skill and temperament. He was seen as sullen and given to fits of anger.

“He was always real emotional,” Russell said. “Those emotional people, it sometimes works for them and sometimes works against them. But with Clifford, there was a sense of passion in playing hard and being committed and dedicated to a goal.

“You can turn all that into a positive. He was always a good kid, but a little emotional and sometimes misunderstood when he was young.”

Most of the NBA scouts bought into the negatives. Robinson was confident in his ability, however, and traveled to New York City for the ’89 draft, certain he would go in the first round and get called up to the stage at Madison Square Garden.

He went 36th to Portland, in the second round. As the story goes, Robinson departed the arena through a kitchen exit and bolted into the Manhattan streets.

“He thought he was going in the first round,” Russell said. “He told me he didn’t have a tie to wear with his suit for the draft. He said he spent foolish money for a tie in the big city and didn’t get picked. He threw his suit coat and tie in the trunk of his car.”

Calhoun said after the draft that 30 teams made a mistake. Robinson told Calhoun, “I’ll show them.”

He showed them, all right. As a rookie, Robinson was the sixth man on a Blazers team that won 59 games and reached the NBA Finals. They also made the Finals in 1992.

Robinson became one of the top defenders in the NBA. He was sixth man of the year in 1993. He made only one all-star team, in 1994, which surely bothered him. He finished with 19,591 points, 50th on the NBA’s career list. Fellow Buffalo native Bob Lanier, who played four fewer seasons, is 55th.

Lanier, a Hall of Famer, is seen as the best basketball player Buffalo has produced. Robinson was a contemporary of Christian Laettner, who was more celebrated in Western New York for his college heroics at Duke, but a lesser NBA player.

“In Buffalo, there’s a sense of pride when you see someone from your hometown out doing great things,” said Rob Lanier, who is Bob’s cousin. “Cliff represented that for a lot of people. There was a certain authenticity about his personality that made it easy to root for him. There was always a sense he was just a really good dude.”



Robinson had his vices. He liked the nightlife. He was twice suspended for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. His fondness for marijuana has been well-chronicled. He advocated for the drug to be legal, seeing it as a useful way for athletes to wind down.

When Oregon legalized the sale of marijuana to adults in 2017, Robinson opened a marijuana dispensary in Portland, where he and his family have lived since early in his playing days. As usual, it seems Cliff was ahead of his time.

“Personally, I always admired the closeness of their family,” Rob Lanier said. “They always seemed to be connected to one another.”

Robinson’s entire family lived in Portland. His father died of pneumonia when he was 10 and his mother, Helena, raised the family. His sister, Alisa, scored more than 1,000 points for Canisius College. Brother Craig starred at Riverside and at Genesee Community College under Bill Van Gundy.

His wife, Heather, is director of the Robinson Network, a charity that looks to teams up celebrities and pro athletes. Robinson’s favored charities included Toys for Tots.

Robinson had six children: Jessica, Jaylen, Isaiah, Savanna, Clifford and Lyle. He adopted Jessica in the early 1990s, when she was 5. Clifford had mistakenly believed she was his natural child and had no legal responsibility. Still, he had grown so cl0se to her that he decided to bring her to Portland to live.

Robinson was a character with a big heart. After a big game in the playoffs, he did a dance in the Blazers locker room that became the “Uncle Cliffy.” He was known for wearing headbands, before they were in vogue, sometimes wearing three different color combinations in a game.

He was among a group of ex-NBA players who accompanied Dennis Rodman on a diplomatic visit to North Korea in 2014. He was once a contestant on the reality TV series, Survivor, in the Philippines. Clifford was the fifth person voted out from the Brawn tribe.

Survivor. It seems ironic in retrospect. Robinson recovered from a brain hemorrhage in 2017 after a long rehab. But he couldn’t beat lymphoma. He passed away, far too young, after a year-long battle with lymphoma.

Russell said he last spoke with Robinson in late winter. He said Clifford wanted to form a good summer league, similar to the renowned Randy Smith League of years past.

“Then he got sicker and the Covid stuff came along,” Russell said. “So everything got put on hold.”

Lanier remembers playing with Robinson when they were in high school and being struck by his raw athletic skills. But no one imagined that he would become a singular NBA talent. Lanier called Robinson’s slow rise to stardom an “unceremonious ascension.”



“When a guy is that big and athletic and talented, you know ‘This guy is different,’” Lanier said. “I do think a case can be made that he was underappreciated, but I think people in the community appreciated him and there was a love for the fact that he was a really authentic person.”

