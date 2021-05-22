Closer to normal: WNY community enjoys first weekend after mask mandate for vaccinated people is lifted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The pandemic created many challenges for small businesses, especially in a small business strip like the Elmwood Village, where several shops closed. But some new ones also opened up.

Looking around the Elmwood Village, you’ll see more people out shopping and more people eating at restaurants both indoors and outdoors. It’s starting to feel like things are back to normal.

You could say the restaurant Jack Rabbit opened up at the perfect time. Now that guidelines are more relaxed and people seem to be getting comfortable going out again. The last time a business was at this spot was back in 2015 when it was J.P. Bullfeathers.

Jack Rabbit Owner Josh Mullin says he and his business partners picked this site because it’s right in the heart of the Elmwood Village.

And since they opened last week, the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“People are excited to not have to wear a mask to not be able to walk around, by somebody a drink. It’s these things that are such an intricate part of Buffalo culture and people just haven’t been able to do that for the last year and a half, and now suns out, masks are off, and people are having a great time,” said Mullin.

Currently, state guidelines do require unvaccinated people to wear a face mask inside restaurants before being seated. Jack Rabbit is following the honor code system and trusting its customers.

This is the first weekend bars and restaurants can keep their outdoor sections open past midnight.

Indoor dining will have its curfew lifted on May 31.