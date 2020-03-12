What’s closed, canceled or has restrictions put in place

1  of  3
New York up 112 to 328 confirmed coronavirus cases; Gov. Cuomo announces ban of gatherings with 500+ people NHL season put on “pause”, Buffalo Sabres are in Montreal for away game Both Patrick’s Day parades in Buffalo are cancelled – the Old First Ward parade on Saturday and the Delaware Ave parade Sunday
Erie County officials will give an update on the coronavirus, known cancellations and safety recommendations.
Canceled:

Postponed:

Restricted:

  • Seneca Nation has issued a travel restriction for all officials and employees.
  • U.S. Federal Court in Buffalo has entrance restriction for people who meet at-risk criteria.

