What’s closed, canceled or has restrictions put in place

Canceled:
- All state and national youth and amateur hockey tournaments have been canceled.
- Saturday’s open casting call for extras in an upcoming movie starring Billy Eichner.
Postponed:
- The release of A Quiet Place II, which was filmed on location across Western New York.
- The Buffalo Sabres Alumni Association’s 16th annual Alumni Wine Festival.
Restricted:
- Seneca Nation has issued a travel restriction for all officials and employees.
- U.S. Federal Court in Buffalo has entrance restriction for people who meet at-risk criteria.