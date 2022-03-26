BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday night was bittersweet at Club Marcella, as the venue celebrated its final night in Buffalo’s Theatre District.

Club owner Joe “Marcella” Guagliardo talked about how the venue prepared for the night.

“I know all of the VIPs are taken — the phone is off the wall,” he said. “We have family, friends, people that met each other here are going to come here for the last time so I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Last week, owner Joe “Marcella” Guagliardo announced the venue would be having its last hurrah at the current location with a “One. Final. Night. Closing Party” to celebrate. The venue is preparing to move to the Cobblestone District, with the new location scheduled to open in May.

After 27 years, the club is moving from Pearl Street to Michigan Street. The new venue will feature two dance floors and an outdoor patio for summer concerts.

“I mean — imagine all of these people here just having fun, dancing,” Guagliardo said of the new location. “That is the best gift you will ever want to see. It’s going to be thrilling.”

He said he wants the new venue to be a “Miami-style” nightclub that will offer something exciting each night.

“Nightclubs are like going to a party, a wedding or a birthday party every night, so you have to offer people excitement. You have to give them something so they can go back.”

Guagliardo said he still gets chills walking through the Theatre District club, but is excited for the new location.

