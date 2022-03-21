BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Club Marcella will be closing its doors for good Saturday after 27 years in Buffalo’s Theatre District… and will be opening back up at their new Cobblestone District location in May of this year.

The venue will host its “One. Final. Night. Closing Party” on Saturday, from doors opening at 9:30 p.m. until close at 4 a.m. Patrons must be 18 years old or older.

Club Marcella has announced the party will have performances by Keke Valasquez-Lord and the cast of “Life’s a Drag” at a special midnight show. Local DJs Chris “Xotec” Moody and Charles Masters, who performed at the club’s opening night in 1995, are also scheduled to make appearances. DJ Devious, Adam Barrett and Kyle Carson will provide live music.

Owner Joe “Marcella” Guagliardo assured Western New York this is not the end, just the beginning of a new chapter. He expressed his excitement to invest in another Buffalo neighborhood and said he believed in the city in 1995, and believes in it even more today.

Construction on the new location is reportedly underway at 106 Michigan Ave., though an official opening date has yet to be announced. Guagliardo said he will be bringing a “Miami-style” nightclub to the Cobblestone District, as the building undergoes a multimillion dollar renovation.

“The new club will be like nothing Western New York has ever seen before,” he said. “A live entertainment venue in every sense of the word, with major local, national and international talent. I want to bring something new to Buffalo.”

For more information, visit www.clubmarcella.com.