BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Club Marcella will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Michigan Avenue location on Friday.

The venue closed its Theatre District location in March, as it announced the move. A VIP event will take place from 8 to 10 p.m., with a public grand opening from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

The new location is across the street from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, at 106 Michigan Ave. It is reportedly 9,720 square feet, with two dance floors, two bars, two stages and four private luxury booths. Three dance areas — floors and an outdoor seasonal patio — will each offer their own music genre.

A rotation of six to seven DJs is slated to perform every Friday and Saturday.

Keke Valasquez-Lord will perform and the cast of Life’s a Drag will present a special midnight show. DJs Devious, Adam Barrett and Kyle Carson will provide live music. DJ Charles Masters, who performed at Club Marcella’s opening night in 1995, will also make an appearance. Patrons must be 18 or older to attend.

Carlos Guerrero of Miami’s Pure Lights Entertainment designed the lighting system for the venue. Club owner Joe “Marcella” Guagliardo owned clubs in Miami for a decade before returning home to Western New York.