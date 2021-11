BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 11-Day Power Play hits the ice this Sunday.

Forty people will be playing hockey for 11 straight days and the goal is to raise money in the fight against cancer.

This weekend, it’s happening at Riverworks.

Co-founder of the 11-Day Power Play, Amy Lesakowski, joined the show to talk what you can expect from this year’s event.