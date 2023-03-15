BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The co-owner of Swannie House pub in Buffalo has died and the pub is closed until further notice.

Debbie Fetterman-Wiles died on March 9 at the age of 51, according to her obituary.

The popular bar, located on Ohio Street near KeyBank Center, is closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post.

Swannie House is one of the oldest bars in Western New York, having been established and opened in 1886.