BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The co-owner of Swannie House pub in Buffalo has died and the pub is closed until further notice.
Debbie Fetterman-Wiles died on March 9 at the age of 51, according to her obituary.
The popular bar, located on Ohio Street near KeyBank Center, is closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post.
Swannie House is one of the oldest bars in Western New York, having been established and opened in 1886.
