BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last week, children at Oishei got a special delivery of the Buffalo Bills little people sets from Fisher Price, which were donated by Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

The hospital tweeted out pictures on Wednesday.

Last week, the Child Life and The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation teams helped distribute @FisherPrice Little People Let's God Buffalo figure sets to all patients at OCH. They were donated by Sean McDermott, coach for the @BuffaloBills. Thank you, Coach McDermott! pic.twitter.com/K9LMJZrIWp — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 10, 2021

The sets were given out by the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.