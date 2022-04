BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews performed a water rescue Saturday night in Lake Erie, near Wilkeson Pointe.

The U.S. Coast Guard said one kayaker, from a group of three, capsized in the water around 8 p.m. due to strong waves. This all happened around 8 o’clock tonight.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told News 4 the kayaker was in distress and in the water for about 20 minutes. All three were taken to Wilkeson Pointe to be evaluated and they are expected to be okay.