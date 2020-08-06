Coast Guard reminds recreational boaters, kayakers to look out for commercial vessels on Buffalo River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The U.S. Coast Guard wants to remind all recreational boaters and kayakers to keep a lookout for commercial vessels on the Buffalo River.

Officials say those recreational vessels and kayakers need to stay clear of the commercial vessels that are transiting the Buffalo River between the Lighthouse and RiverWorks.

Recreational boaters should not approach the commercial vessels while they are underway, because they are operating under restricted maneuverability and are limited to the center of the channel, the Coast Guard says.

Boaters should also not block the navigable waterway or attempt to touch the sides of the vessels while they are transiting under power. The Coast Guard says there is a risk of having your vessel or kayak overturned if you get close to a deep draft vessel.

Boaters and kayakers who do such could be subject to a fine.

The Coast Guard Buffalo Station says it will be patrolling the Buffalo River during the season.

Anyone with questions can contact the Sector Buffalo Command Center at 716-843-9527.

