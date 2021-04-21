Cocaine, mushrooms, loaded gun among items found during Coit St. raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A convicted felon living in Buffalo has been arrested again after authorities say they found drugs and a gun at an address on Coit St.

The search, which took place on Tuesday, resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Kenneth Paris.

Buffalo police and members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office say they found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, Xanax and a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

An aggressive dog was also encountered during the search. Officers were able to safely secure it and place it in the custody of animal control officials.

After the raid, Paris was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, as well as felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic, criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Paris has previously been convicted of a gun-related crime. Following his arrest, he was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center, pending arraignment.