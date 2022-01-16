Code Blue 15 in effect for Buffalo and Southern Erie County tonight and Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Warming shelters in the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County will be open tonight and Monday as a code Blue 15 is activated.

The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless said Code Blue Clients are can get bus tickets to shelters at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will not be allowed to wait at the center outside of those hours.

Here’s a look at shelters open Sunday night:

6 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, not accessible, must be able to walk up and down stairs.

Open 24/7 – 586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 – accessible location, (This location was formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

7 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Rural Outreach Center (ROC) Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15, Holland.

The Rural Outreach Center will be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 586 Genesee Street operates 24/7.

Those who need help getting to the ROC, call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

For Code Blue updates in Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211.

For Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.

For information on shelters outside of Buffalo and Southern Erie County, call law enforcement or dial 211.