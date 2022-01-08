Code Blue 32 for Buffalo and Southern Erie County activated Saturday night and Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Warming shelters will open tonight and Sunday as a Code Blue 32 for Buffalo and Southern Erie County is activated.

Code Blue Clients can get bus tickets to Code Blue shelters at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Western New York Homeless Coalition said clients won’t be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

The following shelters will be open Saturday night:

6 p.m.-7 a.m.: Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, not accessible, must be able to walk up and down stairs.

Open 24/7: 586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204, accessible location, (This location was formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

7 p.m.-7 a.m.: The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15 Holland, N.Y.

586 Genesee Street and The Rural Outreach Center Code Blue Shelter (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) will be open during the day Sunday as a daytime warming center.

For Code Blue updates in Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211.

For Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.