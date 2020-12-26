Code Blue in effect tonight for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The WNY Coalition for the Homeless is issuing a Code Blue for tonight in Buffalo and Erie County.

The following overnight shelters will be open:

Lincoln Field House,10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 – 5 p.m.-7 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 – 6 p.m.-7 a.m., serving men only.

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora, 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

Officials tell us the Lincoln Field House and Rural Outreach Center will also open as daytime warming centers tomorrow.

The WNY Coalition for the Homeless says if you encounter individuals on the street within that time frame, direct them to Code Blue shelters, and from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., direct them to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center.

If you see someone in need, call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched from 7 p.m.-11 p.m.